What Does Dad WANT For Father’s Day?

Sommsation guides you in choosing the right wine for a Father’s Day gift, from classic reds to refreshing whites and celebratory sparklers.

I was looking at this list and the STARGAZING kit looks soooo cool!

There’s even a portable bank and multitool pen! Some good and different ideas that Dad may get a kick out of..

Father’s Day is coming up next weekend. Sunday, June 15th.

Is this your shopping weekend!? Might want to check out some of these ideas (with pictures) before you shop:

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g336/fathers-day-gifts-june-2025/