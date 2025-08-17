Looking to lose weight? Try this viral treadmill workout! Heard of the “12-3-30″ workout?

Texas teen diagnosed with deadly illness from working out too much

Have you seen the viral “12-3-30” treadmill workout on TikTok? Turns out, it’s not just hype—it might actually burn more fat than running.

If you need a refresher, the workout is simple: set your treadmill to a 12% incline, walk at 3 miles per hour, and keep it going for 30 minutes.

Easy enough, right? Well, researchers put it up against regular ol’ treadmill running to see which one torches more calories and, more importantly, which one leans on fat instead of carbs for fuel.

Here’s the kicker: the 12-3-30 came out on top for fat burn. About 41% of the energy participants used came from fat during the incline walk, compared to just 33% while running.

So if you’re looking for a low-impact way to get more out of your gym time (and maybe not feel like you’re sprinting from a bear), this viral workout might actually be worth the buzz.

Read more/source ➡️ NY Post