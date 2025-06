The Trailer Is Here! Wicked: For Good

DEFYING GRAVITY: THE CURTAIN RISES ON WICKED -- Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande -- (Photo by: Giles Keyte/NBC via Getty Images)

Okay, full disclosure, I haven’t seen the first movie yet.

CUE THE SCREAMS! 😲😲😲😲

i know, i know.

But here’s the good news. I have until November to catch up!

Looks like the new movie Wicked: For Good will be the big holiday movie again this year. AND IT LOOKS SO GOOD!

WATCH:

https://people.com/wicked-for-good-trailer-ariana-grande-cynthia-erivo-8774498