The top attraction in the US is in... Florida?

Tripadvisor ranking NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex number 1 in the USA!

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
By Mike Kruz

Two of the top 5 attractions in the world are in Paris, France, according to Tripadvisor. The Eiffel Tower was number 2, after Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, in Barcelona, and the Louvre was at 4, but number 3... was right here in Florida! Any guesses?

If you said the NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, you would be correct!

Tripadvisor just released their annual Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do, based on reviews and highlighting the top-rated attractions and experiences worldwide.

Here are some more of the highlights...

The Top Attractions in the World

  1. Basílica de la Sagrada Familia - Barcelona, Spain
  2. Eiffel Tower - Paris, France
  3. NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex - Merritt Island, United States
  4. Louvre Museum - Paris, France
  5. Angkor Wat - Siem Reap, Cambodia

The Top Attractions in the U.S.

  1. NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex - Merritt Island, Florida
  2. Empire State Building - New York, New York
  3. Sun Studio - Memphis, Tennessee
  4. Central Park - New York, New York
  5. Stetson Mansion - DeLand, Florida
  6. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park - Key Largo, Florida
  7. Brooklyn Bridge - New York, New York
  8. National Museum of World War II Aviation - Colorado Springs, Colorado
  9. The Metropolitan Museum of Art - New York, New York
  10. Alcatraz Island - San Francisco, California

The Top Experiences in the World

  1. The Best Tour in Florence: Renaissance & Medici Tales - Florence, Italy
  2. Full-Day Ninh Binh Highlights Tour from Hanoi - Hanoi, Vietnam
  3. Blue Cave Small-Group Boat Tour from Dubrovnik - Dubrovnik, Croatia
  4. London Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs - London, United Kingdom
  5. All Inclusive 90 minutes Canal Cruise by Captain Jack! - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

The Top Experiences in the U.S.

  1. Grand Tour Around Island 16 Locations plus Snorkeling - Honolulu, Hawaii
  2. History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour - Salem, Massachusetts
  3. Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise aboard First Lady - Chicago, Illinois
  4. 9/11 Memorial, Ground Zero Tour with Optional 9/11 Museum Ticket - New York, New York
  5. Secret Food Tour of Chinatown and Little Italy - New York, New York

Read more/source ➡️ Tripadvisor

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!