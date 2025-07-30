The top attraction in the US is in... Florida? Tripadvisor ranking NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex number 1 in the USA!

Two of the top 5 attractions in the world are in Paris, France, according to Tripadvisor. The Eiffel Tower was number 2, after Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, in Barcelona, and the Louvre was at 4, but number 3... was right here in Florida! Any guesses?

If you said the NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, you would be correct!

Tripadvisor just released their annual Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do, based on reviews and highlighting the top-rated attractions and experiences worldwide.

Here are some more of the highlights...

The Top Attractions in the World

The Top Attractions in the U.S.

The Top Experiences in the World

The Top Experiences in the U.S.

Read more/source ➡️ Tripadvisor