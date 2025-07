This just in! Pasta makes us happy 😊 Even happier if you’re dining with other pasta lovers

The pasta, which included spaghetti, elbow pasta and ziti, was left along a 25-foot-wide area next to the stream in Old Bridge Township, N.J., last week.

Pasta found on the ground in New Jersey

So is is spaghetti? Fettuccine? Something a little more “exotic” like campanelle?

A recent study finds eating pasta can lead to happiness, especially when in a social setting.

In a survey of 1500 Italians (pretty specific), 41% associated pasta with family with 21% with positive emotions.

Eating pasta was also linked to feelings of happiness, reduced stress and more mindfulness too. Mangia!

Read more ➡️ Delish