May 1, 2005

Rob Thomas

One of my personal favorites, too! Singer Rob Thomas from Matchbox Twenty went to #1 on the US album chart with his first solo album called Something To Be. Remember the song, Ever The Same? It’s on that album! This was big for Rob Thomas because it marked the first time a male artist from a rock group debuted at #1 with his first solo album since the Billboard Top 200 was introduced!!