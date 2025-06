Best Friends Day is June 8 each year.

A special day to honor your dearest friends!

And let’s face it. Life is SO much better when you have a good friend, or friends, to count on. You can vent to them, tell them your problems, depend on them to stand by you, and celebrate wins together.

It’s a pretty amazing thing.

And the memories you make with your friends!? Don’t get me started!

I’m thinking brunch on Sunday..?