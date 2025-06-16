Staycation? We Live In Paradise!

rooftop
By Kristy Knight

This is NO SURPRISE!

According to a new WalletHub study:

Orlando came in at #2 and Tampa #7 for

THE BEST PLACES FOR STAYCATIONS! Soooo you don’t have to travel to enjoy the 4th of July weekend. Hangout at home - in the place other people vacation!

Here’s the Top 10 or BEST AND WORST places for a staycation:

Best Cities for StaycationsWorst Cities for Staycations
1. Cincinnati, OH173. New Haven, CT
2. Orlando, FL174. Anaheim, CA
3. Las Vegas, NV175. Santa Ana, CA
4. Honolulu, HI176. Oakland, CA
5. Chicago, IL177. Irving, TX
6. St. Louis, MO178. Hialeah, FL
7. Tampa, FL179. Chula Vista, CA
8. Salt Lake City, UT180. Pearl City, HI
9. Atlanta, GA181. Fremont, CA
10. San Diego, CA182. Yonkers, NY
