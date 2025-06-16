Staycation? We Live In Paradise!

This is NO SURPRISE!
According to a new WalletHub study:
Orlando came in at #2 and Tampa #7 for
THE BEST PLACES FOR STAYCATIONS! Soooo you don’t have to travel to enjoy the 4th of July weekend. Hangout at home - in the place other people vacation!
Here’s the Top 10 or BEST AND WORST places for a staycation:
|Best Cities for Staycations
|Worst Cities for Staycations
|1. Cincinnati, OH
|173. New Haven, CT
|2. Orlando, FL
|174. Anaheim, CA
|3. Las Vegas, NV
|175. Santa Ana, CA
|4. Honolulu, HI
|176. Oakland, CA
|5. Chicago, IL
|177. Irving, TX
|6. St. Louis, MO
|178. Hialeah, FL
|7. Tampa, FL
|179. Chula Vista, CA
|8. Salt Lake City, UT
|180. Pearl City, HI
|9. Atlanta, GA
|181. Fremont, CA
|10. San Diego, CA
|182. Yonkers, NY