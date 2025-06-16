Staycation? We Live In Paradise!

This is NO SURPRISE!

According to a new WalletHub study:

Orlando came in at #2 and Tampa #7 for

THE BEST PLACES FOR STAYCATIONS! Soooo you don’t have to travel to enjoy the 4th of July weekend. Hangout at home - in the place other people vacation!

Here’s the Top 10 or BEST AND WORST places for a staycation: