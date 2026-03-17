St Patty’s Day FOOD

Lucky four leaf clovers: Possible origin: A variation of St. Patrick's use of 3-leaf clovers to represent the Christian Trinity. Four leaves represented faith, hope, love, & luck.
By Kristy Knight

Happy St Patty’s Day!! 💚🍀

Are you wearing GREEN and cooking anything IRISH today!?

Here’s a list of some favorites:

Guinness Beef Stew
Chocolate Dipped Baileys Doughnuts
Shepherd’s Pie
Green and Rainbow Cupcakes
Mini Grasshopper Pies
*I was just talking with a friend about having Shepherd’s Pie and how it’s such a great comfort meal! If you head over to Universal they have GREAT Shepherd’s Pie in the Harry Potter section, btw! And so many places in the Tampa Bay area, too. 😋
Check out 51 recipes and see pics HERE:

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g981/st-patricks-day-food/

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