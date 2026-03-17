St Patty’s Day FOOD

Happy St Patty’s Day!! 💚🍀
Are you wearing GREEN and cooking anything IRISH today!?
Here’s a list of some favorites:
Guinness Beef Stew
Chocolate Dipped Baileys Doughnuts
Shepherd’s Pie
Green and Rainbow Cupcakes
Mini Grasshopper Pies
*I was just talking with a friend about having Shepherd’s Pie and how it’s such a great comfort meal! If you head over to Universal they have GREAT Shepherd’s Pie in the Harry Potter section, btw! And so many places in the Tampa Bay area, too. 😋
Check out 51 recipes and see pics HERE:
https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g981/st-patricks-day-food/