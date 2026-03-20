SPRINGTIME Activities

Happy Spring! It’s here and it’s time to make your plans to enjoy the season. There are SO many things you could be doing like:
- Ride a bike.
- Go to an outdoor cafe.
- Visit a farm.
- Walk on the beach.
- Play a round of golf (or mini golf!).
- Go horseback riding.
- Hit the pickleball court.
- Take pictures of nature.
- Start a nature journal.
AND THERE ARE SO MANY MORE IDEAS!
Check out this article with suggestions for you, for the kids, and even things you can eat and drink - with SPRING in mind!
https://www.realsimple.com/work-life/entertainment/spring-activities