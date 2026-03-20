SPRINGTIME Activities

Why compact gardening is gaining popularity among homeowners
By Kristy Knight

Happy Spring! It’s here and it’s time to make your plans to enjoy the season. There are SO many things you could be doing like:

  • Ride a bike.
  • Go to an outdoor cafe.
  • Visit a farm.
  • Walk on the beach.
  • Play a round of golf (or mini golf!).
  • Go horseback riding.
  • Hit the pickleball court.
  • Take pictures of nature.
  • Start a nature journal.

AND THERE ARE SO MANY MORE IDEAS!

Check out this article with suggestions for you, for the kids, and even things you can eat and drink - with SPRING in mind!

https://www.realsimple.com/work-life/entertainment/spring-activities

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