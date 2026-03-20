SPRINGTIME Activities

Happy Spring! It’s here and it’s time to make your plans to enjoy the season. There are SO many things you could be doing like:

Ride a bike.

Go to an outdoor cafe.

Visit a farm.

Walk on the beach.

Play a round of golf (or mini golf!).

Go horseback riding.

Hit the pickleball court.

Take pictures of nature.

Start a nature journal.

AND THERE ARE SO MANY MORE IDEAS!

Check out this article with suggestions for you, for the kids, and even things you can eat and drink - with SPRING in mind!

https://www.realsimple.com/work-life/entertainment/spring-activities