Socks in bed for a better night’s sleep?

A sleep expert from Cleveland Clinic says “Yes!”

socks to bed
By Mike Kruz

If you didn’t sleep the best last night, especially when it comes to settling down and falling asleep easily, try socks!

Apparently, keeping your toes toasty could improve your chances for a good night’s sleep, according to behavior sleep disorders specialist Michelle Drerup.

The goal in wearing socks to bed is to help lower your core body temperature, which, in turn, can help you fall asleep faster.

In addition, taking a warm, but not hot, shower before bed can also create the same effect of making you feel sleepy.

Click here ➡️ CNN

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

