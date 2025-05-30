Road trip? What’s your favorite gas station snack?

Hint: We aren’t being healthy

gas station snacks
By Mike Kruz

I know many of us were on the roads last weekend for the holiday, but if you’re even going on a short road trip this weekend, you know you gotta stop and get a snack on the way!

So... what are we reaching for? Chances are, it’s not something healthy. Truthfully, that little veggie and dip tray, do we really know how long it’s been sitting there? Probably safer to grab a candy bar or bag of chips!

Here are the top 5 things we are snacking on from the gas station...

1. Beef Jerky -- $5.63

2. Rice Krispies Treats -- $3.96

3. Skittles -- $1.91

4. Taquitos -- $1.99

5. Chex Mix (probably the healthiest of the bunch) -- $3.97

Get more details and see more than just the top 5, here ➡️ Mental Floss

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

