Parents: Need a vacation from the vacation?

Report: On average, it takes 2 1/2 days to recover from the family vacation

parents stressed out
By Mike Kruz

Ever come back from your family vacation and actually feel a little worse for wear? Needing stronger coffee in the break room?

Well, according to a new report, it takes parents about two and a half days to recover from traveling with the family.

Additionally, yes... 71% say give me a vacation to recover from the previous one, maybe without the kids this time?

Experts say that it’s a must to try to find some calm time amidst the National Lampoon’s style family vacation.

Bring along a book, your earbuds/headphones to listen to some calming music or a meditation app or maybe just carve out some time in the morning with a cup of your favorite coffee, to settle in before the chaos hits!

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research

Speaking of which... here’s a good laugh, although it was less the kids stressing out Clark, but Aunt Edna instead!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!