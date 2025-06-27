Parents: Need a vacation from the vacation? Report: On average, it takes 2 1/2 days to recover from the family vacation

Ever come back from your family vacation and actually feel a little worse for wear? Needing stronger coffee in the break room?

Well, according to a new report, it takes parents about two and a half days to recover from traveling with the family.

Additionally, yes... 71% say give me a vacation to recover from the previous one, maybe without the kids this time?

Experts say that it’s a must to try to find some calm time amidst the National Lampoon’s style family vacation.

Bring along a book, your earbuds/headphones to listen to some calming music or a meditation app or maybe just carve out some time in the morning with a cup of your favorite coffee, to settle in before the chaos hits!

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research

