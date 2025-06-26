One of the top 10 BEST places to celebrate July 4th is in Florida

Do you think you know where that is?

Orlando 4th of July
By Mike Kruz

WalletHub’s list of the Best and Worst Places for Fourth of July festivities is out, ranking the 100 biggest cities in the country on 18 metrics, including number of celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and weather.

The top city, this year, to celebrate Independence Day is Las Vegas, while the worst is Newark, New Jersey. New York and LA rounded out the top 3.

The Florida city in the top 10? Orlando... landing in 9th place.

Find our where other cities ranked here ➡️ WalletHub

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

