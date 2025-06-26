One of the top 10 BEST places to celebrate July 4th is in Florida Do you think you know where that is?

WalletHub’s list of the Best and Worst Places for Fourth of July festivities is out, ranking the 100 biggest cities in the country on 18 metrics, including number of celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and weather.

The top city, this year, to celebrate Independence Day is Las Vegas, while the worst is Newark, New Jersey. New York and LA rounded out the top 3.

The Florida city in the top 10? Orlando... landing in 9th place.

Find our where other cities ranked here ➡️ WalletHub