Oh deer! Lifeguards in Daytona Beach to the daring rescue Add sharks to the mix and it was a scary situation

Shoutout to a pair of lifeguards near Daytona Beach who saved a white-tailed deer on Sunday!

It’s unknown how it found its way into the surf or long it was there, but it did come close to drowning.

The lifeguards rushed in, loaded it onto a rescue board, and saved its life and for added “excitement” two SHARKS also happened to be circling! The deer was so tired, it didn’t struggle much.

Chase Hunter was the main lifeguard who saved it. He told a reporter that saving lives is what they do, whether it’s a person, or an animal with hooves.

See video of the rescue below... ⬇️⬇️