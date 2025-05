May 31st (Saturday) is National Smile Day!

#NationalSmileDay

Smiles are powerful! Did you know.. smiling has a direct link to our brain and can help to reduce stress!? AND THEY CAN:

Brighten someone’s day

Improve your day

Develop confidence

Generate a new outlook

There are lots of things a smile can do. So put on your best SMILE on National Smile Day AND EVERY DAY! 🙂