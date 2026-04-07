National No Housework Day

Young,Woman,Sitting,With,The,Tablet,On,A,Bean,Bag How to read more books without changing your schedule (Ground Picture/Shutterstock / Ground Picture)
By Kristy Knight

This is definitely a day I can get behind! Let’s just set aside the day to maybe... ENJOY? I know that housework can build up, even in one day, but we all need a break! So let’s embrace this:

#NationalNoHouseworkDay

No sweeping.

No dusting.

No doing dishes (well, maybe put them in the dishwasher) 😉

INSTEAD:

  • Read a good book.
  • Play board games.
  • Watch a good movie.
  • Binge watch a TV series.
  • Play an instrument.

Just think of all the ways you can use your day!

Or night, after work.

AND share how you’re celebrating the day by using #NationalNoHouseworkDay

ENJOY THE TIME OFF! 🧹🪟

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