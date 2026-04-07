National No Housework Day

This is definitely a day I can get behind! Let’s just set aside the day to maybe... ENJOY? I know that housework can build up, even in one day, but we all need a break! So let’s embrace this:
#NationalNoHouseworkDay
No sweeping.
No dusting.
No doing dishes (well, maybe put them in the dishwasher) 😉
INSTEAD:
- Read a good book.
- Play board games.
- Watch a good movie.
- Binge watch a TV series.
- Play an instrument.
Just think of all the ways you can use your day!
Or night, after work.
AND share how you’re celebrating the day by using #NationalNoHouseworkDay
ENJOY THE TIME OFF! 🧹🪟