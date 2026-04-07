National No Housework Day

How to read more books without changing your schedule

This is definitely a day I can get behind! Let’s just set aside the day to maybe... ENJOY? I know that housework can build up, even in one day, but we all need a break! So let’s embrace this:

#NationalNoHouseworkDay

No sweeping.

No dusting.

No doing dishes (well, maybe put them in the dishwasher) 😉

INSTEAD:

Read a good book.

Play board games.

Watch a good movie.

Binge watch a TV series.

Play an instrument.

Just think of all the ways you can use your day!

Or night, after work.

AND share how you’re celebrating the day by using #NationalNoHouseworkDay

ENJOY THE TIME OFF! 🧹🪟