Most parents hit “peak stress” before many single people even wake up! Coffee is a must!

Did the kids eat breakfast? Did I pack the right lunches? And what in the world is the youngest one wearing?

If this sounds like your morning soundtrack, you’re not alone. A new survey says peak parental stress hits at 7:16 am —right about the time someone can’t find their shoes, won’t get dressed, or decides brushing their teeth is optional.

42% of parents admit they feel actual relief once the kids are dropped off.

42% of parents admit they feel actual relief once the kids are dropped off. But the school run itself? Three-quarters call it stressful. In fact, 11% would rather be on hold with the power company than deal with the car line.

Some parents even realized mid-commute they were still rocking slippers—or worse—pajamas.

So, what’s the survival strategy? For nearly 40% of moms and dads, it’s coffee—sometimes before 6:30 am.

School mornings may be chaos, but hey—at least you’re not the only one begging, “Just. Put. On. Your. Shoes!”

