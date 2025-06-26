Looking for better sleep? Eat THIS fruit EVERY day! Pass the guac?

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but it looks like this other fruit could help us catch more zzz’s!

Pass the guac! A study at Penn State found eating AVOCADOS could lead to better sleep.

Researchers had people eat one avocado a day for six months and low-and-behold, most peoples’ sleep improved.

It also lowered cholesterol, which they were expecting, but the sleep results caught them by surprise.

The best explanation is that the extra nutrients avocados have like fiber, potassium, folate, vitamin K, monounsaturated fat and other good stuff led to better, deeper sleep at night.

Looks like more research is needed to figure out exactly why, but with sleep so important to our well-being, it could be an easy way to improve health in general.

Read more here ➡️ Study Finds