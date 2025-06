blogger hipster using in hands gadget mobile phone, woman with backpack pointing finger on blank screen smartphone on background bokeh light in night atmospheric city, mockup street, online wifi internet concept

Yes, long distance relationships can and do work.

But.. sometimes you have to get creative.

And of course, communicate. It’s all about communication, right!?

Come up with dates night ideas, from afar.

Book visits and vacations for things to look forward to.

Transparency is key.

Here are some DOs and DON’Ts for long-distance relationships:

