“Lemonading” Your House

Have you heard of LEMONADING!?

It’s become a term for turning a challenge into a growing and learning experience. You’ve heard the phrase ‘make lemonade out of lemons’ right? Well lemonading is basically the same thing. Turning a negative into a positive, etc..

And now you can do some lemonading in your house, too!

Turn your home into a warm, inviting, joyful, peaceful place that you feel relaxed and happy in. Here are some ideas:

ADJUST THE LIGHTING

CHOOSE CHEERFUL COLORS

WELCOME IN NATURE

CONSIDER A SIGNITURE SCENT

MEANING AND MEMORIES

AND HERE ARE MORE: https://www.bhg.com/lemonading-home-design-tips-11719483