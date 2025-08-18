Lawsuits for windowless “window seats”? I mean when we are paying EXTRA for them...

Middle seat misery, aisle seat elbow smashes into drink carts—and now, the so-called “window seat” might be a scam too?

A California law firm says airlines could face class-action lawsuits for selling window seats that don’t actually have a window. Sometimes the windows don’t line up and on some planes there’s literally nothing but wall. Yet, airlines still charge extra for them. Frustrating... and I’ve definitely been there before!

Will airlines stop charging more? Don’t count on it. More likely, they’ll just drop the “window seat” label altogether—making booking even more confusing.

As if we didn’t already have enough of those “flying isn’t quite what it used to be” stories already in the news cycle! Here, a window seat is actually one of those “extras” that I consider spending a little more money on too!

Source/read more ➡️ Newsweek