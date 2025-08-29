Labor Day Weekend: The Unofficial End of Summer, The Official Start of Mayo Debates 🍔🌭 What do you like on your burger? Hot dog?

Labor Day weekend is here—which means it’s yet another great excuse to fire up those grills, invite friends and family over and... ask them what they want on their burgers and dogs!

Just in time, is a brand-new poll asking Americans about the condiments we love most on our burgers and hot dogs. The results? A little shocking:

Mayonnaise on top, with 30% of people saying they love it.

on top, with of people saying they it. Ketchup a close second at 29% .

a close second at . Mustard brought in 25% .

brought in . And poor relish limped into last place with just 13% love (C’mon fellow pickle people!).

Now, if you add in people who just “like” these toppings, ketchup does steal the crown overall—85% of us like or love it.

But relish? It’s the black sheep of the condiment family: 14% of Americans say they can’t stand it. (We’re looking at you, Chicago.)

So while you’re out this weekend debating whether mayo belongs on a burger (spoiler: it does) or if relish deserves its underdog status, here’s the bigger question…

Then... fire up the grill, slather on your condiment of choice and let’s send summer off the right way. 🌞🔥

And oh yeah... here’s the link to the COLESLAW recipe that I promised you ➡️ Restaurant style coleslaw!

(Pro tip: use Duke’s Mayo!!)