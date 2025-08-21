Jennifer Lopez Spins a New Web in Kiss of the Spider Woman

The trailer for the movie is out!

Jennifer Lopez in Kiss of the Spider Woman
By Mike Kruz

Jennifer Lopez is stepping into a whole new fantasy — and this time, she’s gone blonde! The first trailer just dropped for the upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman and it looks like J-Lo is ready to weave her magic all over again.

She stars as Ingrid Luna — also known as Aurora and “The Spider Woman” — a glamorous, old-school Hollywood singer, dancer and actress who doesn’t just live on screen.

She inhabits the fantasies of a political prisoner (played by Diego Luna) who retells the story of her film, The Kiss of the Spider Woman, to his cellmate. We love when J-Lo steals the spotlight and Sundance along with other critics agree with rave reviews for the film!

Circle the date: Kiss of the Spider Woman arrives in theaters October 10th.

Are you ready to get caught in J-Lo’s web?

Check out the trailer below... it just came out!

