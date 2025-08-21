Jennifer Lopez Spins a New Web in Kiss of the Spider Woman The trailer for the movie is out!

Jennifer Lopez is stepping into a whole new fantasy — and this time, she’s gone blonde! The first trailer just dropped for the upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman and it looks like J-Lo is ready to weave her magic all over again.

She stars as Ingrid Luna — also known as Aurora and “The Spider Woman” — a glamorous, old-school Hollywood singer, dancer and actress who doesn’t just live on screen.

She inhabits the fantasies of a political prisoner (played by Diego Luna) who retells the story of her film, The Kiss of the Spider Woman, to his cellmate. We love when J-Lo steals the spotlight and Sundance along with other critics agree with rave reviews for the film!

Circle the date: Kiss of the Spider Woman arrives in theaters October 10th.

Are you ready to get caught in J-Lo’s web?

Check out the trailer below... it just came out!