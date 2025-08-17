Is Cleaning YOUR “love language”?

I can think of a few others for me!

By Mike Kruz

Apparently, more than half of Americans are out here saying cleaning is their love language. Yup—according to a new survey, 54% of people would rather scrub a bathroom than whisper sweet nothings!

The research (thanks, Seventh Generation) also says 85% of folks see cleaning up for someone else as an act of love. Which, honestly, is sweet… but can we agree that running a vacuum is not the same as running a bubble bath?

Here’s where it gets interesting: nearly two in three people admit they’ve been completely turned off by a messy home. And about a third? They’ve actually ended a relationship because their partner couldn’t keep it clean. Talk about a deal breaker.

As for me, look—I get it, but if cleaning is your love language and you want to show my apartment some love 💕, I’ll return the favor with a bottle of wine and takeout! 😉

Read more/source ➡️ Morningstar

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

