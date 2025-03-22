How much are you tipping?

15% not the standard anymore!

tipping
By Mike Kruz

I tend to tip around 20 percent when I’m out at a restaurant... and that seems to be a little higher than the national average, according to a new poll.

The “State of Tipping in the US” finds the average to be 18.9% with men tipping 19.1 and women 18.6.

Millennials are the biggest tippers at 19.5%, with Gen Z next at 19.3. Boomers clocked in at just 16.4%.

The highest tippers were from Delaware at over 21% with California the worst at around 17%.

Florida... we did alright at 18.1%, except for those Europeans (allegedly) who NEVER tip at local hot spots!

I kid, but THAT is why they add the auto gratuity, right? Or at least that’s what we’re told... 😉

Read more here ➡️ TradingPedia

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!