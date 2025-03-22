How much are you tipping? 15% not the standard anymore!

I tend to tip around 20 percent when I’m out at a restaurant... and that seems to be a little higher than the national average, according to a new poll.

The “State of Tipping in the US” finds the average to be 18.9% with men tipping 19.1 and women 18.6.

Millennials are the biggest tippers at 19.5%, with Gen Z next at 19.3. Boomers clocked in at just 16.4%.

The highest tippers were from Delaware at over 21% with California the worst at around 17%.

Florida... we did alright at 18.1%, except for those Europeans (allegedly) who NEVER tip at local hot spots!

I kid, but THAT is why they add the auto gratuity, right? Or at least that’s what we’re told... 😉