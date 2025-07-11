Hit the beach this weekend! Just bring an umbrella!

1 in 5 Americans haven’t been to the beach in over a decade

Florida beach scene
By Mike Kruz

I’m gonna say it. We take where we live for granted! Especially living so darn close to multiple beaches!

Check out some wild stats...

A new poll finds 30% of us (nationwide) haven’t been to a beach in at least five years. That includes 18% who said it’s been over a decade and 3% who’ve NEVER been to the beach.

Considering 4 out of 5 of those polled said they “like” or “love” the beach, it’s sad we all don’t get there more often. We don’t have much of an excuse, since many of us live less than 30 minutes away from one!

Sooo... hit the beach this weekend! Just might wanna pack an umbrella, because rain is in the forecast.

Read more here ➡️ YouGov

