Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

Besides cheese, people are throwing some wild stuff on top of those burgers

Juicy American burger, hamburger or cheeseburger with two beef patties, with sauce and basked on a black background.
National Cheeseburger Day FILE PHOTO: Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. (GEORGIY DATSENKO/Georgii - stock.adobe.com)
By Mike Kruz

Today’s the day we salute the king of cookouts: it’s National Cheeseburger Day!

Now, the obvious move is to grab a burger stacked high with your favorite fixings. Or—if you’re feeling bold—you could finally part ways with that dusty box of Hamburger Helper Cheeseburger Macaroni your grandma stashed in the pantry sometime during the Clinton administration. (Don’t worry, you’re not alone!)

But if you really want to go wild, people online are sharing the strangest burger toppings that somehow actually worked. Peanut butter? Works. A glazed donut for a bun? Yep. Fig jam with Brie and bacon? Delicious chaos. And let’s not forget pineapple fused on with melted cheese, fried mac and cheese slabs instead of a slice and even kimchi.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, 82% of Americans are pro-cheeseburger—with American cheese holding the top spot, cheddar right behind and Swiss rounding out the top three, so most of us aren’t complete crazies!

Bottom line: whether you’re team classic or team gummy-bears-on-a-burger (yes, that’s real), today’s the day to celebrate. 🍔

See more ➡️ Ask Reddit

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!