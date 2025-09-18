Happy National Cheeseburger Day! Besides cheese, people are throwing some wild stuff on top of those burgers

Today’s the day we salute the king of cookouts: it’s National Cheeseburger Day!

Now, the obvious move is to grab a burger stacked high with your favorite fixings. Or—if you’re feeling bold—you could finally part ways with that dusty box of Hamburger Helper Cheeseburger Macaroni your grandma stashed in the pantry sometime during the Clinton administration. (Don’t worry, you’re not alone!)

But if you really want to go wild, people online are sharing the strangest burger toppings that somehow actually worked. Peanut butter? Works. A glazed donut for a bun? Yep. Fig jam with Brie and bacon? Delicious chaos. And let’s not forget pineapple fused on with melted cheese, fried mac and cheese slabs instead of a slice and even kimchi.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, 82% of Americans are pro-cheeseburger—with American cheese holding the top spot, cheddar right behind and Swiss rounding out the top three, so most of us aren’t complete crazies!

Bottom line: whether you’re team classic or team gummy-bears-on-a-burger (yes, that’s real), today’s the day to celebrate. 🍔

