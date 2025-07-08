Hallmark Channel - Christmas In July

hallmark channel
By Kristy Knight

Are you watching!? I am! It actually started the last weekend in June. I was flipping through the channels and there it was CHRISTMAS IN JULY!

I don’t know about you, but I love seeing the snow and all the decorations. EVERY house and every place they go to in these movies is BEAUTIFUL! Decorations everywhere!

Not quite what my house looks like during the holidays LOL! But, I try.

Here’s the lineup, so you can schedule your Hallmark Channel Christmas in July watching: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/

