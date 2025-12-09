Does this count as getting your kids to “eat their greens”… or is it just another TikTok trick in disguise?

The latest viral food trend is #GrinchSpaghetti, where parents turn regular spaghetti bright green—just in time for the holidays. Most of the videos show people simply dumping food coloring into the boiling water, tinting the noodles neon green like something straight out of Whoville. And shocker—kids are OBSESSED.

They think it’s hilarious, festive, and somehow more delicious just because it looks mischievous. Adults, meanwhile, are giving the camera that “I’m not eating that” stare.

Sure, there are healthier versions using pesto or blended broccoli and veggies… but that’s extra effort, and let’s be honest—most kids aren’t signing up for surprise spinach spaghetti. The real gold is in the reaction videos, especially when kids get served Grinch Spaghetti without warning.

The brave ones dive right in. The picky ones immediately call the food police. And the parents? Half of them are quietly eating a “normal” plate off-camera.

So is it nutritious? Maybe. Is it festive chaos in a bowl? Absolutely. And honestly… that might be the real holiday magic. Still more healthy than Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti too... remember that?!

Read more here ➡️ Daily Dot