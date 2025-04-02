Get a match without showing your face?

A new dating app blurs users’ profile photos for the first 72 hours

blur face
By Mike Kruz

There’s a new dating app called Tribal encouraging more meaningful, deeper connections without allowing you to swipe left or right in a split second if someone’s profile photo doesn’t catch your attention.

To promote this, matches are based on compatibility, while blurring users’ profile photos for the first 72 hours.

Potential matches can then chat and hear each other’s voices with a voice memo feature to see if there’s a spark before even knowing what the other person looks like.

