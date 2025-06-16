Florida’s NOT The #1 Place To Retire?

By Kristy Knight

This is the article I woke up to today.

So why are places like

WEST VIRGINIA

 and

SOUTH CAROLINA

becoming more appealing than Florida?

There’s a lot to it: taxes, affordability, inflation.. yes many things to consider when money is involved.

But there are also people that miss the 4 seasons! And places like South Carolina offer seasons - but mild ones.

And then there are hurricanes to deal with...

Do YOU plan to stay in Florida when you retire?

Find out more HERE: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/forget-florida-two-unexpected-states-113200329.html

