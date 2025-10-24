Feeling overwhelmed? You’re not alone!

Life has a way of piling up — work deadlines stack, family calendars overflow and the outside noise of the world gets louder by the day.

When it feels like everything is happening all at once, step one should be to simply pause. Give yourself permission to breathe, unplug and take inventory of what you can control. Sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is nothing for a moment.

Lean on routines that refill you: a walk, prayer or meditation, talking it out with someone who gets you, or even just getting outside for some sunshine.

Philippians 4:6-7 reminds us, “Do not be anxious about anything…but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” It’s a gentle nudge that we were never meant to carry everything on our shoulders alone.

As stress swirls around us like a storm, it helps to remember that even the greatest minds faced overwhelm. Ancient philosopher Seneca wrote, “If a man knows not to which port he sails, no wind is favorable.”

It’s a powerful reminder that clarity is grounding — when you know what matters most, the rest becomes background noise. Break your stress into smaller pieces, celebrate tiny wins and be kinder to yourself than you think you should be.

You’re not behind, you’re not failing… you’re human! And sometimes, the most courageous thing you can do is slow down, reset and take life one breath at a time.

I’m here to chat too, if you need me! We’re all in this thing called life together. 🙏