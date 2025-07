Excited for Happy Gilmore 2?! It’s the sequel 29 years in the making!

Happy Gilmore 2. (L to R) Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio as Busboy and Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2024.

“Just tap it in!” “Happy Gilmore 2″ is almost here on Netflix... or if you’re reading this on Friday, the 25th, it’s here!

In addition to Adam Sandler’s “Happy”, a number of characters return including Shooter McGavin, Virginia, Ben Stiller’s “Hal” and Kevin Nealon’s “Garry Potter”. We’ll also get cameos from several big names from the world of golf like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler and even Kid Cudi and Bad Bunny have roles!

Check out the trailer below! “That’s two thus far, Shooter!”