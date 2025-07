Emmy Nominations Are Here

FILE PHOTO: Emmy statuette at the 71st Emmy Awards Preview Day at Microsoft Theater on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The awards will be handed out on Sept 14th!

Do you love watching shows like The Bear? Only Murders In The Building? Nobody Wants This with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody?

Did you favorites make the list? Or get SNUBBED?

Check out the categories and nominees HERE:

https://www.glamour.com/story/2025-emmy-nominations-see-all-the-nominees-here