FILE PHOTO: Amazon is expanding the markets where same-day and next-day deliveries are available.

Ready to SHOP!?

Amazon Prime Days are coming up July 8th-July 11th. But you know you can always get sales beforehand.. they do it every year and and they’re doing it again this year!

Hair Dryers, TVs, Vacuums, and so much more.

Check out this list on the Forbes website. Personally, I’m looking at that 3-person tent for the beach! Living here in Tampa Bay, I need one!

See the list HERE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-personal-shopper/2025/06/26/amazon-prime-day-2025-details/