Every Friday at 3:30pm we kick off the weekend with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY. I play two back to back songs from some of your favorite movies, ask a trivia question, and giveaway a prize!

This Friday the movie will be CADDYSHACK! Next month, it’s celebrating it’s 45TH Anniversary! WOW!😲45 YEARS!!!!

You could win tickets to see Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men at Work at the Mid Florida Amp on July 19th.

Listen on Friday afternoon and GOOD LUCK!