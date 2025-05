This brick two-story is situated among a backdrop of trees on two acres at the end of a cul-de-sac in the River Ridge development in Sugarcreek Twp. The French country-style home has been listed for $689,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors and is located at 2623 Center Creek Circle. It has about 5,570 square feet of living space and a three-car garage. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS

these are beautiful pictures! Check this out if you’re looking to re-do a room, redecorate, or just update the house!

Would you go with..

VINTAGE

FRENCH COUNTRY

IMMERSIVE COLOR

And here are MORE choices (see pics, too): https://www.marthastewart.com/summer-home-design-trends-houzz-11738207