Date night: Who picks up the bill? The man, right? Maybe not... Things sure have changed across generations

Whatever happened to chivalry? You know… guy grabs the bill, done deal. Well, apparently we’re still fighting about it.

A new survey says older daters stick to tradition—men pay. Gen Z? Not so much. They’d rather whoever planned the date cover it, or just split it down the middle.

Super romantic, right? “Here’s my half, babe!”

Almost half of men still think they should always pay… but only a third of women agree. Plus, 1 in 5 guys admit they’ve even gone into debt from dating. Ouch!

Oh, and don’t even bring up money on the date—people would rather confess their deepest fears than talk finances.

So, are we pulling out our wallets, splitting the check or just Venmo-ing each other under the table? Like, does no one else find it embarrassing to ask for an itemized bill from the waiter?

Hey, at least learn to do some simple math, because nothing sets the mood like calculating tip percentages on your phone!