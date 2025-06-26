Could this be the ONE thing to get a relationship to last a lifetime?

It might take some convincing...

By Mike Kruz

Dr. Albert Brooks, is a Harvard professor who has made the topic of love and studying it, his focal point for over two decades now, so as you’d imagine, he’s gotten a lot of questions from those seeking to find their PERFECT match!

Dr. Brooks has revealed the one secret to a long-lasting relationship and it isn’t romantic passion. No, instead, he says it’s having a partner who’s actually your friend, ideally your best friend.

“One of the greatest predictors of divorce is partners who are lonely while living together,” Brooks explains, “And this means that the only thing you have in common is your kids.”

So... the trick now, is to convince those women who have already put me in the “friend zone” of this new revelation! 😂

Read more here ➡️ Daily Mail

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

