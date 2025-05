23 sets of twins graduate from same middle school class

Whether you want to buy something big or small for the graduate, it’s always good to make it a bit meaningful.

Check out some of these ideas:

A bracelet with a special saying on it

The gift of advice - a book or quotes

Birthstone jewelry

Class/School ring

AND SO MANY MORE HERE: https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/gifts/gifts-for-college-graduates/