Best Cities To Celebrate The 4th (We’re Close To One)

Fourth of July Fireworks Exploding Over Celebrating Spectators in Silhouette Stock photo of a Fourth of July fireworks display. Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to hit the road and take to the skies during the Fourth of July weekend, representing a return to near pre-COVID-19 pandemic traffic, according to AAA. (YinYang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Kristy Knight

Okay so Tampa did not make the list. BUT - Orlando did!

According to WalletHub, 86% of Americans plan to celebrate the 4thof July this year AND collective food spending for the holiday may reach $8.9 billion! 😲🎇

Best Cities to Celebrate 4th of July  
1. Las Vegas, NV 11. Scottsdale, AZ
2. New York, NY 12. Atlanta, GA
3. Los Angeles, CA 13. Buffalo, NY
4. Minneapolis, MN 14. Kansas City, MO
5. St. Paul, MN 15. Chicago, IL
6. Seattle, WA 16. Cincinnati, OH
7. San Diego, CA 17. Washington, DC
8. San Francisco, CA 18. Boston, MA
9. Orlando, FL 19. Portland, OR
10. Sacramento, CA 20. Miami, FL
