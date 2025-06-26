Best Cities To Celebrate The 4th (We’re Close To One)

Stock photo of a Fourth of July fireworks display. Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to hit the road and take to the skies during the Fourth of July weekend, representing a return to near pre-COVID-19 pandemic traffic, according to AAA.

Fourth of July Fireworks Exploding Over Celebrating Spectators in Silhouette

Okay so Tampa did not make the list. BUT - Orlando did!

According to WalletHub, 86% of Americans plan to celebrate the 4thof July this year AND collective food spending for the holiday may reach $8.9 billion! 😲🎇