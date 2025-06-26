Best Cities To Celebrate The 4th (We’re Close To One)

Okay so Tampa did not make the list. BUT - Orlando did!
According to WalletHub, 86% of Americans plan to celebrate the 4thof July this year AND collective food spending for the holiday may reach $8.9 billion! 😲🎇
|Best Cities to Celebrate 4th of July
|1. Las Vegas, NV
|11. Scottsdale, AZ
|2. New York, NY
|12. Atlanta, GA
|3. Los Angeles, CA
|13. Buffalo, NY
|4. Minneapolis, MN
|14. Kansas City, MO
|5. St. Paul, MN
|15. Chicago, IL
|6. Seattle, WA
|16. Cincinnati, OH
|7. San Diego, CA
|17. Washington, DC
|8. San Francisco, CA
|18. Boston, MA
|9. Orlando, FL
|19. Portland, OR
|10. Sacramento, CA
|20. Miami, FL