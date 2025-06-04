Are YOU a habitual snoozer? Stop! Delaying that wake up each morning could be messing with your health

If you’re hitting that snooze button once, twice, even three times each morning, you’re certainly not alone!

The average American is snoozing 2.5 times before waking up, helping us to an extra 11 minutes of sleep and unfortunately, some negative health effects to go along with.

Sleep experts say it’s best to keep those sleep schedules strict so you know you’re getting enough z’s and set an alarm for the time you know you’re going to wake up at and stick with it!

Another pro tip? Crack those blinds and get some natural sunlight in too when that alarm goes off! Even better yet, enjoy a cup of coffee out on the patio... as that sunlight helps keep us alert and our internal clocks in sync.

