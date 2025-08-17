Are we REALLY drinking less than we used to? A new Gallup poll suggests such

Turns out, happy hour might be losing some of its crowd! A new Gallup poll finds that only 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcohol right now. That’s the lowest number since the company first started tracking Americans’ drinking habits way back in 1939.

So what’s behind the drop? Health concerns. More than half of people surveyed—53%—say even moderate drinking is problematic to their health. That’s a huge jump from just 28% who felt that way in 2015 and let’s not forget 2020, pandemic times and all the booze collectively consumed then!

In other words, the “one glass of wine a night is good for you” crowd is quickly becoming the “nah, I’ll just have a seltzer” crowd. Or… maybe a lot of people are picking up something else? That’s a different study altogether!