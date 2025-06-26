An NYC Subway tribute to Whitney Houston caught on camera!

What a moment caught on someone’s mobile phone!
A woman outside a Subway stop in New York City, performing Whitney Houston’s iconic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was joined by another woman who proceeded to absolutely belt out the song.
It’s truly one of those moments that gives us more hope for humanity... and a video I wanted to share. I mean, one can’t help but DANCE, when this song is playing, but to get up there and sing like this, is next level!
Check it out below... ⬇️⬇️
@afrocountrymusic3
