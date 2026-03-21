Air-fried pasta salad? Would you give it a try?

Just when you thought the air fryer had reached peak experimentation... enter crispy pasta salad, TikTok’s latest love-it-or-leave-it obsession!

The concept is simple but slightly chaotic: boil your pasta just shy of done, toss it with olive oil, spices and Parmesan, then air-fry it into crunchy, golden bites.

Timing varies (anywhere from 8 minutes at 385° to 15 at 400°), but the goal is the same, to transform soft noodles into something closer to a chip than a side dish.

From there, it’s build-your-own adventure: add meats, veggies, dressing, maybe a hit of lemon if you’re feeling bright. Fans rave about the “roasty-toasty” aroma and cheesy crunch, while skeptics say the texture turns into a workout with underwhelming payoff.

Verdict? It might not replace your classic pasta salad, but as a snackable, crispy twist, or straight-up pasta chips, it’s weird enough to be worth a try!

@tablebymax Crunchy Pasta Salat. Zutaten: - Kurze Pasta (z. B. Rigatoni, Penne oder Farfalle) - Eisbergsalat oder Römersalat - Cherry-Tomaten - Rote Zwiebel - Frische Kräuter (Petersilie oder Basilikum) - Olivenöl - Salz - Pfeffer Joghurt-Dressing: - Joghurt (natur) - Saure Sahne - Senf - Zitronensaft oder Essiggurkenwasser - Salz - Pfeffer - Knoblauchpulver Zubereitung: 1. Pasta in reichlich Salzwasser al dente kochen (8–10 Minuten). 2. Pasta abgießen und sehr gut ausdampfen lassen. 3. Pasta mit Olivenöl, Salz und Pfeffer mischen. 4. Pasta im Airfryer bei 200 °C goldbraun und knusprig garen (15–18 Minuten), einmal schütteln. 5. Salat waschen, trocken schleudern und grob schneiden. 6. Cherry-Tomaten halbieren. 7. Rote Zwiebel sehr fein schneiden. 8. Kräuter grob hacken. 9. Salat, Tomaten, Zwiebel und Kräuter in eine große Schüssel geben. 10. Joghurt, saure Sahne, Senf, Zitronensaft, Salz, Pfeffer und Knoblauchpulver glatt rühren. 11. Dressing über den Salat kippen. 12. Crunchy Pasta oben draufkippen. 13. Alles vorsichtig vermengen und servieren. Knusprige Pasta wie Chips, darunter frischer Salat und cremiges Dressing. #einfacherezepte #schnellesabendessen #salat #pasta #crunchy ♬ Love Will Always Feel Like Dying - Velvynne

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