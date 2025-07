Even though Summer doesn’t officially end until 9/22, back to school will be here before we know it and here are some things to do BEFORE class is back in session!

Organize your Summer pics

Declutter the house

Have a picnic

Journal

Plan a day trip

And here are more ideas:

https://balancethroughsimplicity.com/20-simple-ways-to-mark-the-end-of-summer/