Act fast! $18 Amtrak rides between Miami and Tampa!

Save yourself the 4 hour drive... and some traffic headaches!

By Mike Kruz

Pumpkin patches, harvest festivals… all the fall vibes are rolling in. 🍂 But sometimes you just need to escape or change of pace for a couple of days. But, why drive when you can hop on a train instead? 🚆

This fall, Amtrak’s rolling out a Fall Flash Sale with fares up to 25% off across major U.S. cities, including Miami and Tampa. Translation? A laid-back getaway just got way easier on the wallet and the nerves.

💰 How cheap are we talking?

You can score a seat between Miami and Tampa for as little as $18 each way in Coach. That’s plenty of legroom, zero middle seat drama and all the snacks you wanna bring. Pro-tip? The cafe car is a nice perk too!

The catch? You’ve gotta book by August 20 for travel between September 3 and November 13, 2025. In other words… don’t wait too long. Deals this good vanish faster than pumpkin spice lattes on the first cool morning. 😉

Get more details here ➡️ Secret Miami

I love music. It's really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

