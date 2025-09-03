A 5-Year-Old’s Great Escape… To Chick-fil-A 🍗

FILE PHOTO: A child was found alone at a Florida Chick-fil-A after he left his home alone to get some breakfast.

Only in Florida: a 5-year-old Jacksonville boy pulled off the kind of breakfast mission we all dream about. Little William decided nothing — not even locked doors and sleeping parents — was going to stand between him and his chicken biscuit!

On June 24, he slipped right through the bars of his family’s front gate and walked himself straight to the neighborhood Chick-fil-A. When officers caught up with him, he wasn’t panicked, he wasn’t lost — he was happily munching on a sandwich and soaking up all the attention from the staff.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared the hilarious details on social media, noting that Officers Kelly and Perri found William living his best life at a breakfast table. The funniest part? When Officer Kelly walked him back to the squad car, William looked up and asked: “Are you going to take me to jail?”

Turns out, William knew the route like a pro because his family often makes that walk together. Mom Victoria admitted she was stunned when she woke up to find her son had slipped through the gate’s bars like a tiny Houdini.

Luckily, this story had the best possible ending: no harm done, plenty of smiles, and one very satisfied little Chick-fil-A customer.

Moral of the story? If you’ve ever craved Chick-fil-A so badly you considered making a run for it… just know you’re not alone!

