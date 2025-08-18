Zoë Kravitz has heard some of Taylor Swift's new album: 'No skips'

We know that Travis Kelce has heard Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl -- but it turns out that she's played at least parts of the album for others as well.

Speaking to Extra, Taylor's pal Zoë Kravitz says she's heard "bits" of the new album. What's the verdict? "It's fantastic. Of course. No skips." When the interviewer noted that that's rare, she said, "For her it's not!"

In other Taylor news, the countdown she put on her official website on Monday was simply a buildup to a reveal of two new vinyl variants of the album, collectively called the "Shiny Bug Collection." One is pressed on wintergreen and onyx marbled vinyl, while the other is on violet shimmer marbled vinyl.

Both versions feature the same new cover photo, and both come with a double gatefold jacket and a foldout panel attached to the gatefold, with a "unique Shiny Bug edition poem written by Taylor" on one side and "four unique photos" on the other side.

The Life of a Showgirl, due Oct. 3, is also available on orange glitter vinyl, but who knows? Before the release date, we may get many more vinyl variants.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.